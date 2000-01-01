Company Profile

Krones AG offers machinery and systems for filling, packaging, and producing beverages. Part of its product portfolio is information technology and planning associated with logistics and production lines. In addition to packaging, the company has cellar systems to treat and store sensitive beverages. Krones has two reportable segments: product filling and decoration, which is the highest revenue segment, and machines and lines for beverage production and process technology segment. Its customer base includes companies in the beverage, food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, but beverage companies account for most of Krones' revenue. While the company has a global presence, Germany remains the central location for the development of machines, lines, and services.Krones AG offers machinery and systems for ﬁlling and packaging and for beverage production. It provides its services to breweries, beverage producers, and companies from the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.