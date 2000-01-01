Kronos Bio Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KRON)
Company Info - KRON
- Market Cap$1.597bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:KRON
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS50107A1043
Company Profile
Kronos Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes through a precision medicine strategy by targeting dysregulated transcription.