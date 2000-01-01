Kronos Bio Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KRON)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KRON

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRON

  • Market Cap$1.597bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KRON
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50107A1043

Company Profile

Kronos Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes through a precision medicine strategy by targeting dysregulated transcription.

Latest KRON news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .