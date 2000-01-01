Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide Inc manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments. Titanium dioxide is a white inorganic pigment used in a variety of products. The majority of Kronos' sales come from titanium dioxide used for coatings on automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and in both commercial and residential interiors and exteriors. The second- largest product category is titanium dioxide used for plastics such as packaging materials and food packaging, houseware, appliances, toys, and computer cases. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Kronos Worldwide Inc manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments which are used in a variety of products including coatings on automobiles, traffic paint, aircraft, machines, appliances, and in both commercial and residential interiors and exteriors.