Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KRYS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KRYS
- Market Cap$1.088bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:KRYS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS5011471027
Company Profile
Krystal Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It uses gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from rare debilitating disorders.