Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA is a German-based company. It is a provider of pumps, valves, and related services. Its operations are carried out in three segments namely Pumps, Valves, and Services. A major part of its sales and revenue is from Pumps segment. The Pumps segment includes single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps and associated control and drives system. The company's pumps are used in various applications where fluids need to be transported. as well as in other applications which belong to industry, building services, water engineering, wastewater engineering, energy supply, and mining.KSB SE & Co KGaA is a producer of pumps, valves, and related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Pumps Segment. Its products and services include PumpMeter, PumpDrive, Software, Nuclear Power Stations, and others.