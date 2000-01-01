KSH Holdings Ltd (SGX:ER0)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ER0
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ER0
- Market CapSGD247.140m
- SymbolSGX:ER0
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1W44939146
Company Profile
KSH Holdings Ltd is the property development company. It is organized into two business segments - Construction segment and Property Development and Management.