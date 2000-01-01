Company Profile

KT is South Korea's largest fixed-line telecom operator, with around 15 million customers. It is the largest broadband firm in the country, with 9 million customers, and the second- largest wireless operator with 21.9 million subscribers; the company also has 8.4 million pay-television customers. Additionally, it has about 30 nontelecom businesses that it consolidated for the first time during the first quarter of 2011. These nontelecom businesses and wireless data are the focus of its growth strategy.KT Corp operates in the telecom industry. Its services include local, long distance, and international calling, satellite communication, data transmission, and wireless telephone services.