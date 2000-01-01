Kubient Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KBNT)

North American company
Market Info - KBNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KBNT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KBNT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50116V1070

Company Profile

Kubient Inc has developed a cloud-based software platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The platform allows both advertisers and publishers to use machine learning during any programmatic ad space auction.

Latest KBNT news

