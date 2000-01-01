Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KUD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KUD
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:KUD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINCH0012268360
Company Profile
Kudelski SA is a Switzerland-based company. It provides digital security and access control solutions. The company's service offering is split into four segments; Digital TV; Cybersecurity; Internet of Things (IoT); and Public Access. The Digital TV segment generates most of the revenue and provides integrated solutions, which allows digital TV operators and content providers to operate TV services on a secure platform. The company provides its services worldwide and its income is in the form of recurring service revenues predominantly from the United States.Kudelski SA operates in the technology sector in Switzerland. It provides IT services in the form of digital security and access control solutions mainly in the United States. Its services allow digital and television content to be securely transmitted.