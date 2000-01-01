Company Profile

Kudelski SA is a Switzerland-based company. It provides digital security and access control solutions. The company's service offering is split into four segments; Digital TV; Cybersecurity; Internet of Things (IoT); and Public Access. The Digital TV segment generates most of the revenue and provides integrated solutions, which allows digital TV operators and content providers to operate TV services on a secure platform. The company provides its services worldwide and its income is in the form of recurring service revenues predominantly from the United States.