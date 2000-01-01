Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel is a global transportation and logistics company based in Switzerland and founded in 1890. KN is the largest sea freight forwarder globally, and holds the number-two spot in air freight. Sea freight has traditionally constituted the largest part of the business, contributing close to 40% of revenue in 2019. The company's goal is to become a more balanced, fully integrated freight forwarder while continually improving its end-to-end offering to its clients.Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a global transportation and logistics company. It is the largest sea freight, air freight forwarder. It provides contract logistics and integrated logistics facilities for aerospace, automotive, and industrials.