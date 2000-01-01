Kuehne + Nagel International AG (SIX:KNIN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNIN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:KNIN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCH0025238863
Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel is a global transportation and logistics company based in Switzerland and founded in 1890. KN is the largest sea freight forwarder globally, and holds the number-two spot in air freight. Sea freight has traditionally constituted the largest part of the business, contributing close to 40% of revenue in 2019. The company's goal is to become a more balanced, fully integrated freight forwarder while continually improving its end-to-end offering to its clients.Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a global transportation and logistics company. It is the largest sea freight, air freight forwarder. It provides contract logistics and integrated logistics facilities for aerospace, automotive, and industrials.