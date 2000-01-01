Kuehne + Nagel International AG (XETRA:KNIA)

European company
Company Info - KNIA

  • Market Cap€15.377bn
  • SymbolXETRA:KNIA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIntegrated Shipping & Logistics
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0025238863

Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a global transportation and logistics company. It is the largest sea freight, air freight forwarder. It provides contract logistics and integrated logistics facilities for aerospace, automotive, and industrials.

