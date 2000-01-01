Kuehne + Nagel International AG (XETRA:KNIA)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNIA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNIA
- Market Cap€15.377bn
- SymbolXETRA:KNIA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIntegrated Shipping & Logistics
- Currency
- ISINCH0025238863
Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a global transportation and logistics company. It is the largest sea freight, air freight forwarder. It provides contract logistics and integrated logistics facilities for aerospace, automotive, and industrials.