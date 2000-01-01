Company Profile

KUKA AG supplies industrial robotics and offers support to plant and systems engineering. Its product portfolio ranges from intelligent automation solutions and individual components to complete production lines. The company integrates mechatronics know-how with cloud technologies and mobile platforms. Solutions may be customized for customers, and vary from heavy-duty robots to small models. Kuka operates five business segments: Robotics, Systems,Swisslog, Healthcare, and China.KUKA AG is a automation company, which supplies intelligent automation solutions to its customers from single source: from core component-the robot- to cells and fully automated systems.