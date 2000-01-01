Kumulus Vape (EURONEXT:ALVAP)
European company
- Market Cap€37.190m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALVAP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorInternet Retail
- ISINFR0013419876
Kumulus Vape is an online retailer specializing in the sale of electronic cigarettes and related products (hardware, e-liquid and other accessories).