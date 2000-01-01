Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (SEHK:135)
SEHK:135
Energy
Oil & Gas Integrated
ISINBMG5320C1082
Kunlun Energy Co Ltd is an integrated oil and gas service company. The firm is engaged in multiple activities which include exploration and production operations at its oils fields located internationally, operating natural gas pipeline mainly providing support services to the oil and gas industry, and offers processing and storage facilities of liquified natural gas(LNG), and sale of sale of LNG and liquified petroleum gas across China. It generates a majority of its revenues from the natural gas distribution business.Kunlun Energy Co Ltd is an integrated oil and gas service company. It mainly engages in urban gas, natural gas pipeline, transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG), LNG/CNG terminals, natural gas power generation and distribution.