Kunlun Energy Co Ltd is an integrated oil and gas service company. The firm is engaged in multiple activities which include exploration and production operations at its oils fields located internationally, operating natural gas pipeline mainly providing support services to the oil and gas industry, and offers processing and storage facilities of liquified natural gas(LNG), and sale of sale of LNG and liquified petroleum gas across China. It generates a majority of its revenues from the natural gas distribution business.