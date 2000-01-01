Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co Ltd H (SEHK:3768)
Company Info - 3768
- Market CapHKD2.285bn
- SymbolSEHK:3768
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002BH4
Company Profile
Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co Ltd is engaged in the development, design, construction, operation and maintenance of water supply and wastewater treatment facilities in the PRC.