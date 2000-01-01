KuuHubb Inc (TSX:KUU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KUU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KUU
- Market CapCAD28.430m
- SymbolTSX:KUU
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINCA5014981099
Company Profile
KuuHubb Inc is active in the digital space focusing mainly on Lifestyle applications and Mobile Video Gaming. Kuuhubb creates sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition of proven, yet under-appreciated assets with long-term global potential.