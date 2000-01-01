Company Profile

KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets. It operates within two segments namely, Mobile connectivity segment and Inertial navigation segment. In addition, it is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through Unites states but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe and other countries.