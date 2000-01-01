Kwan On Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1559)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1559
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1559
- Market CapHKD475.200m
- SymbolSEHK:1559
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG5322M1042
Company Profile
Kwan On Holdings Ltd provides waterworks engineering services, road works and drainage services and landslip preventive and mitigative works to slopes and retaining walls services.