Kwan On Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1559)

APAC company
Company Info - 1559

  • Market CapHKD475.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:1559
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5322M1042

Company Profile

Kwan On Holdings Ltd provides waterworks engineering services, road works and drainage services and landslip preventive and mitigative works to slopes and retaining walls services.

