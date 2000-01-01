KWESST Micro Systems Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:KWE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KWE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KWE

  • Market CapCAD69.520m
  • SymbolTSX:KWE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5015061099

Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc is engaged in the business of developing intelligent tactical systems for military purpose. The product portfolio includes Tactical Awareness and Situational control system, Counter drone system, Electronic decoy system, Smart ordinance systems, and other related products.

Latest KWE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .