KWG Group Holdings Ltd is a part of the real estate sector in China. Its key feature is a balanced portfolio offering different types of products, including medium to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company operates in four business segments: property development, property investment, hotel operation, and property management. Property Development being its primary activity is the major revenue driver for the company.KWG Property Holding Ltd is a real estate company in China. The company develops and sells properties including apartments, villas, offices, and hotels. It also has minor interests in property investment and hotel management.