KWG Living Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3913)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3913

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3913

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3913
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5322R1039

Company Profile

KWG Living Group Holdings Ltd is a property management service provider in China. It provides comprehensive property management services for both residential properties and commercial properties. The company's residential property management service segment comprises pre-sale management services; property management services; and community value-added services, include property agency services to property developers and property owners; home-living services to property owners and residents; and common area value-added services. Its commercial property management and operational service segment comprises pre-sale management services; commercial property management services; commercial operational services; and other value-added services, including common area value-added services.

Latest 3913 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .