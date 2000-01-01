Company Profile

KWG Living Group Holdings Ltd is a property management service provider in China. It provides comprehensive property management services for both residential properties and commercial properties. The company's residential property management service segment comprises pre-sale management services; property management services; and community value-added services, include property agency services to property developers and property owners; home-living services to property owners and residents; and common area value-added services. Its commercial property management and operational service segment comprises pre-sale management services; commercial property management services; commercial operational services; and other value-added services, including common area value-added services.