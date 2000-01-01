Kwong Man Kee Group Ltd (SEHK:8023)

APAC company
Company Info - 8023

  • Market CapHKD240.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8023
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG532951046

Company Profile

Kwong Man Kee Group Ltd is a contractor in the Hong Kong car park flooring industry. It provides flooring services which include floor coating products and ancillary services, which include concrete repairing and wall painting work in Hong Kong.

