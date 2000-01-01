Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE breeds and distributes agriculture seeds internationally. The core segments of the company focus on sugarbeet, corn, cereals, and breeding and services. The company works on breeding new varieties and seed multiplication to produce the best results for farmers. Plants and seeds are monitored at different stages of the lifecycle to ensure high-quality. Products, processes, and consulting are marketed to farmers as certain expertise is needed in different regions of the world. Consultants are dispersed to learn the region-specific products and help strengthen relationships with customers.