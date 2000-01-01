KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA (XETRA:KWS)
European company
This share can be held in
Company Info - KWS
- Market Cap€1.520bn
- SymbolXETRA:KWS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINDE0007074007
Company Profile
KWS SAAT SE breeds and distributes agriculture seeds internationally. The core segments of the company focus on sugarbeet, corn, cereals, and breeding and services. The company works on breeding new varieties and seed multiplication to produce the best results for farmers. Plants and seeds are monitored at different stages of the lifecycle to ensure high-quality. Products, processes, and consulting are marketed to farmers as certain expertise is needed in different regions of the world. Consultants are dispersed to learn the region-specific products and help strengthen relationships with customers.KWS SAAT SE is a plant breeding company. It is engaged in developing new varieties, multiplication, processing and marketing of seeds and it also provides consulting to the farmers.