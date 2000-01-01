Kymera Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KYMR)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.388bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:KYMR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS5015751044
Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.