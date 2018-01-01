Kyndryl Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KD) Share Price

KD
Kyndryl Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Technology
Information Technology Services
Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings Inc is a technology services and infrastructure services provider company. It provides advisory, implementation, and managed services across a range of technology domains to help customers manage and modernize enterprise IT environments in support of their business and transformation objectives.
Symbol
NYSE:KD
ISIN
US50155Q1004
Currency
USD
