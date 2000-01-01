Company Profile

L Brands is a women's intimate, personal-care, and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink, and Bath & Body Works brands. The company generates the majority of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales coming from international markets in fiscal 2019. Distribution channels include more than 2,600 stores and online, which represented about 20% of total sales in 2019. The company still plans to break Bath & Body Works into a stand-alone business, which we expect to be executed in 2021.L Brands Inc is a women's intimate, personal care, and beauty retailer. The company through its retail outlets sells products under various brands such as Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath and Body Works, La Senza, and Henri Bendel brands.