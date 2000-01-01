L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)
Company Info - LB
Market Cap$5.115bn
SymbolNYSE:LB
IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
ISINUS5017971046
Company Profile
L Brands Inc is a women's intimate, personal care, and beauty retailer. The company through its retail outlets sells products under various brands such as Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath and Body Works, La Senza, and Henri Bendel brands.