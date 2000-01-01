L D C SA (EURONEXT:LOUP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LOUP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LOUP

  • Market Cap€1.759bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LOUP
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013204336

Company Profile

L D C SA is a food processing company that provides poultry products, as well as a range of delicatessen food. Its activities include chicken, turkey, rabbit, and duck slaughter and cutting.

Latest LOUP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .