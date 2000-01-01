L K Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:558)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 558

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 558

  • Market CapHKD595.630m
  • SymbolSEHK:558
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5548P1054

Company Profile

L K Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture and sales of hot chamber and cold chamber die-casting machines, plastic injection moulding machines, computerised numerical controlled (CNC) machining centre and related accessories.

Latest 558 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .