L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:LSF)

APAC company
Market Info - LSF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LSF

  • Market CapAUD1.276bn
  • SymbolASX:LSF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000002339

Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd is an investment company. The fund aims to deliver strong, positive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term, and will be seeking to preserve capital.

Latest LSF news

