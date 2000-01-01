L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LHX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LHX

  • Market Cap$44.010bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LHX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5024311095

Company Profile

Harris Corp develops, manufactures and sells technology-based solutions that serve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges. Its products include communications systems, serving defense and public safety networks amongst other.

Latest LHX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .