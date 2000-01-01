Company Profile

La Doria SpA is an Italy-based food production company engaged in the production and marketing of tomatoes, fruits, sauces and vegetable-based food products. Its food products are classified into Pulses, vegetables and canned pasta line which includes cooked pulses, baked beans ready-made soups, carrots and canned pasta, The Red line which includes tomato-based products, like peeled tomatoes, chopped tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and tomato puree, The Sauce line which includes tomato-based sauces, meat-based, pesto, fish and white sauces, condiments and dressing sauces, and The fruit line which includes fruit juices, beverages, and canned fruit. The group markets the products in Italy and globally under the La Doria, LA ROMANELLA, VIVI G, COOK ITALIA, althea, and BELLA PERMA brand names.