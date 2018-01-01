La Francaise de l'Energie (EURONEXT:FDE) Share Price

Company Profile

La Francaise de l'Energie is a France-based company engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and production of gas resources. The company focuses on coal bed methane gas resources. It operates Lorraine and Nord-Pas de Calais mining areas in France.