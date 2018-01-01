La Francaise de l'Energie (EURONEXT:FDE) Share Price

FDE
La Francaise de l'Energie
European company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
Company Profile
La Francaise de l'Energie is a France-based company engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and production of gas resources. The company focuses on coal bed methane gas resources. It operates Lorraine and Nord-Pas de Calais mining areas in France.La Francaise de l'Energie develops coal-bed methane gas resources. The Company is engaged in exploration, appraisal and production of gas resources in France.
EURONEXT:FDE
FR0013030152
-
