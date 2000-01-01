La Francaise de l'Energie (EURONEXT:LFDE)

European company
Company Info - LFDE

  • Market Cap€88.590m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LFDE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013030152

Company Profile

La Francaise de l'Energie develops coal-bed methane gas resources. The Company is engaged in exploration, appraisal and production of gas resources in France.

