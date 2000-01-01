La Francaise de l'Energie (EURONEXT:LFDE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LFDE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LFDE
- Market Cap€88.590m
- SymbolEURONEXT:LFDE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINFR0013030152
Company Profile
La Francaise de l'Energie develops coal-bed methane gas resources. The Company is engaged in exploration, appraisal and production of gas resources in France.