La savonnerie de Nyons SA (EURONEXT:MLSDN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLSDN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLSDN
- Market Cap€3.200m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLSDN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINFR0013155975
Company Profile
La savonnerie de Nyons SA is engaged in creation, manufacturing and marketing of soaps. It offers traditional soaps, exfoliation soaps, specialty soaps, liquid soaps, and stain soap for laundry and Argan oil-based cosmetic products.