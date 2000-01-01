La savonnerie de Nyons SA (EURONEXT:MLSDN)

Company Info - MLSDN

  • Market Cap€3.200m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLSDN
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • ISINFR0013155975

Company Profile

La savonnerie de Nyons SA is engaged in creation, manufacturing and marketing of soaps. It offers traditional soaps, exfoliation soaps, specialty soaps, liquid soaps, and stain soap for laundry and Argan oil-based cosmetic products.

