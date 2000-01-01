Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. It is a producer of reclining chairs and distributors of residential furniture in the U.S. The company chiefly operates in the United States but also has secondary operations in Canada and other countries. The company's segments include upholstery, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture; case goods, which imports and distributes wooden furniture; and retail, which sells upholstered and case goods furniture to the end consumer. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its upholstery furniture segment. Some of the core brands of the firm include England, Kincaid, American Drew, and Hammary.La-Z-Boy Inc through its subsidiaries manufactures, markets, imports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. In addition, it imports, distributes and retails accessories and wood furniture products.