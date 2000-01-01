Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd (SEHK:1262)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1262
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1262
- Market CapHKD385.400m
- SymbolSEHK:1262
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINBMG5546K1080
Company Profile
Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and sales of snack products. Its segment includes Jelly products, Confectionary products, Beverages products and Other snacks products.