Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA (XMAD:RJF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RJF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RJF

  • Market Cap€187.290m
  • SymbolXMAD:RJF
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINES0165359029

Company Profile

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA is a healthcare and pharmaceutical developing company. It focuses on the development of technological-specialization products (antibiotics and injectable products); and therapeutic-specialization products.

Latest RJF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .