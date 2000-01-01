Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA (XMAD:RJF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RJF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RJF
- Market Cap€187.290m
- SymbolXMAD:RJF
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINES0165359029
Company Profile
Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA is a healthcare and pharmaceutical developing company. It focuses on the development of technological-specialization products (antibiotics and injectable products); and therapeutic-specialization products.