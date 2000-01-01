Company Profile

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of small molecule and specialty biologic drugs. The company has a diversified portfolio of products that it markets in Spain through its specialized sales force of specialist physicians, hospitals and pharmacies. Laboratorios' research and development pipeline is focused on the expansion of applications, indications, and alternative mechanisms of action for heparin-derived products. The company aims to obtain new pharmaceutical products that enable the regular administration of formulations that are administered daily in chronic and prolonged treatments.