Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LH

  • Market Cap$22.066bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50540R4092

Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.Laboratory Corp of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. It is engaged in providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates in two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development.

Latest LH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .