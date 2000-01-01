Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.Laboratory Corp of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. It is engaged in providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates in two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development.