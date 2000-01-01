Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (TSE:LIF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LIF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LIF

  • Market CapCAD1.672bn
  • SymbolTSE:LIF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5054401073

Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp through its subsidiaries holds equity interest in Iron ore company of Canada. It earns royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped.

Latest LIF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .