Lachlan Star Ltd (ASX:LSA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LSA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LSA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:LSA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LSA2
Company Profile
Lachlan Star Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company that focuses on the acquisition and development of assets within the gold, copper and bulk commodities sectors within Australia and overseas.Lachlan Star Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company that focuses on the acquisition and development of assets within the gold, copper and bulk commodities sectors within Australia and overseas.