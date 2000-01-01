Lacroix Group (EURONEXT:LACR)
European company
- Market Cap€122.620m
- SymbolEURONEXT:LACR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- ISINFR0000066607
Company Profile
Lacroix Group is engaged in the design and production of consumer electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors.Lacroix SA designs, manufactures and sells signaling & electronic control equipment. The Company's business segments are Electronics, Telemetry, and Traffic Signs.