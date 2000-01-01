Lacroix SA (EURONEXT:LACR)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LACR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LACR

  • Market Cap€66.910m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LACR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000066607

Company Profile

Lacroix SA designs, manufactures and sells signaling & electronic control equipment. The Company's business segments are Electronics, Telemetry, and Traffic Signs.Lacroix SA designs, manufactures and sells signaling & electronic control equipment. The Company's business segments are Electronics, Telemetry, and Traffic Signs.

Latest LACR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .