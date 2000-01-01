Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LADR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LADR
- Market Cap$2.095bn
- SymbolNYSE:LADR
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5057431042
Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The company invests in loans, securities and other interests in U.S. commercial real estate, with a focus on senior secured assets.