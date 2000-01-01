Ladera Ventures Corp (TSX:LV.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LV.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LV.H

  • Market CapCAD0.730m
  • SymbolTSX:LV.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINCA50576G1037

Company Profile

Ladera Ventures Corp holds working interest and royalty interests in oil and natural gas interests in the Swan Hills area of Alberta. It operates in petroleum and natural gas industry with majority revenues from Canada.

Latest LV.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .