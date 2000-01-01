Ladera Ventures Corp (TSX:LV.H)
- Market CapCAD0.730m
- SymbolTSX:LV.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- ISINCA50576G1037
Ladera Ventures Corp holds working interest and royalty interests in oil and natural gas interests in the Swan Hills area of Alberta. It operates in petroleum and natural gas industry with majority revenues from Canada.