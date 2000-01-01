LafargeHolcim Ltd (EURONEXT:LHN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LHN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LHN

  • Market Cap€18.637bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LHN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0012214059

Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd is a building materials manufacturer. Its main product is cement, which is distributed on a worldwide basis.

Latest LHN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .