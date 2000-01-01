Company Profile

LafargeHolcim is a leading producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete, with operations in around 80 countries. Cement is LafargeHolcim’s main product, with 286 million metric tons of capacity worldwide at the end of 2019. Geographic diversification is one of the firm's key strategies.LafargeHolcim Ltd is a building materials manufacturer. Its main product is cement, which is distributed on a worldwide basis.