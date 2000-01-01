Lafe Corp Ltd (SGX:AYB)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AYB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AYB

  • Market CapSGD16.470m
  • SymbolSGX:AYB
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5352E1479

Company Profile

Lafe Corp Ltd is engaged in property investment, property development and property agency, and appraisal and consultancy services. Geographically Hong Kong contributes to majority of the revenue followed by People's Republic of China.

Latest AYB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .